Police: Man confesses to groping woman in elevator at Miami Beach condo

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, groped and attempted to undress a woman inside an elevator at her Miami Beach condominium, and detectives said he has confessed to the crime.

Miami Beach Police announced the arrest in Wednesday morning’s assault on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the suspect targeted the victim after she had come back from her morning job. Once she was buzzed in, the subject followed her inside and onto the elevator.

“While he was attacking her, he did attempt to raise her skirt and raise her shirt. Thankfully, he was unsuccessful,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Rodriguez. “She immediately began to fight him off and then started hitting all of the buttons in the elevator.”

Fortunately, the woman was able to get away before she was seriously hurt.

Officials said the perpetrator confessed after he was arrested on Thursday.

