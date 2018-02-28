Police: Man confessed to pouring gas around condo, setting fire

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of setting a fire that destroyed 28 condos.

According to police, Nathan Counts confessed to pouring gasoline in various areas of his Coral Springs condominium and setting the place on fire.

Twenty-eight units were damaged, causing nearly $4 million in damage.

No residents were hurt, but three cats died in the fire and from smoke inhalation.

