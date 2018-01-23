Police: man claiming to be terrorist at hospital at large

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they are looking for a man who entered a Plantation hospital and claimed to be a terrorist on Jan. 18.

According to Plantation Police, a white male entered the Westside Regional Center Emergency Room and passed security at the entry door. When the man was stopped by security, he claimed to be a terrorist and that he had a bomb.

The man exited the ER and remains at large.

Police described the subject as anywhere between 30 to 40 years of age, 5-feet and 9-inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing black BDU pants, a red T-shirt with “Ecko” on the front and carrying a royal blue backpack with another black bag with a shoulder strap.

If you have any information on this man, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

