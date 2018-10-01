Armed patient inside Orlando hospital killed in police standoff

A man was shot and killed during a police standoff inside an Orlando hospital Monday.

According to officials, a patient at Orlando Regional Medical Center claimed to be in possession of a weapon. Once police came in contact with the patient, he reached for a gun, prompting officers to open fire.

The suspect was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity or his motives.

OPD Units are currently at ORMC (ER) in response to a male subject who is claiming to be in possession of a weapon. Crisis negotiators are on scene. Situation is contained but ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Pa9sekX6YZ — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 1, 2018

The emergency department was placed on lockdown as police attempted to locate the subject. However, the rest of the hospital continued with its regular operations.

