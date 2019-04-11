Police: Man caught on camera wearing stolen Disney band

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for a man related to a home break in and the theft of a Walt Disney World wristband.
Winter Park Police tweeted out a video showing a man riding a Buzz Lightyear ride at Disney World wearing a Disney MagicBand.
Officers said the band the man is wearing was stolen during a residential burglary.
“These guys are definitely not Galactic Heroes,” police said in the tweet.
Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts or identity is asked to call police at 407-644-1313.
