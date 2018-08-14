Police: Man caught on camera stealing dog from Davie home

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man who they say broke into a Davie home and stole an 8-month-old pit bull.

Officers said the suspect was first seen driving a gold Chevrolet Impala in the neighborhood on August 7th, and allegedly stole mail from the home’s mailbox.

Davie Police say that same man could be seen in security video two days later breaking into the home and stealing the victim’s dog, named Stella.

Stella is black and white pit bull female with a mole on the left side of her nose. She has a blue/grey left eye and a blue/white right eye, and weighs approximately 83 pounds.

Investigators describe the suspect as a thin male with his hair tied in a “man bun.”

Anyone with information on Stella’s whereabouts or the identity of the suspect is urged to call the Davie Police Department at (954) 693-8200), or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.