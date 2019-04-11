Police: Man breaks into home, steals Disney MagicBand, rides Buzz Lightyear ride

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for a man related to a home break in and the theft of a Walt Disney World wristband.

Winter Park Police tweeted out a video showing a man riding a Buzz Lightyear ride at Disney World wearing a Disney MagicBand.

Hey friends and #DisTwitter, we need your help identifying this man. A residential burglary occurred and the suspect was captured using a magic band that was stolen during that time. These guys are definitely not Galactic Heroes 🤦🏻‍♀️ call 407-644-1313 with any info! #BOLO pic.twitter.com/JrwCW2Wq8h — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) April 11, 2019

Officers said the band the man is wearing was stolen during a residential burglary.

“These guys are definitely not Galactic Heroes,” police said in the tweet.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts or identity is asked to call police at 407-644-1313.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.