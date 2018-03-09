Police: Man arrested for shooting at tow truck driver

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who police said fired shots at a repo man in Hollywood was arrested Friday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Frank Sylvera Mathurin Jr. was arrested Thursday and has been charged with premeditated murder and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.

Hollywood Police responded to the scene of Wednesday night’s incident in a Walmart parking lot, located along the 300 block of South State Road 7, just before 8 p.m.

The tow truck driver, Jason, who works for Heat Recovery, said he was getting ready to repossess a silver Nissan Murano when, police said, Mathurin Jr.pulled out a gun and fired shots at him.

The tow truck driver was not injured.

