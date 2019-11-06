Police: Man arrested after shot fired in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following reports of shots fired near an elementary school and a synagogue in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene near West 41st Street and Chase Avenue at around 6 p.m., Wednesday.

“Within seconds, we had officers on the scene,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said. “They actually encountered the armed male. They showed tremendous restraint and being able to take this man into custody.”

According to police, 34-year-old Eddie Reed was arrested after a single shot was fired, and they recovered a firearm.

“That firearm that was recovered at the scene on that subject is actually reported stolen out of the City of Miami during a previous crime,” Rodriguez said.

Still shot of a cuffed man in @MiamiBeachPD custody following a shooting in near 41St Street and Chase Ave. This is close to Temple Beth Sholom and North Beach Elementary. 41st still closed during active police scene. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/k1g82nMapa — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 7, 2019

Rare sight in Mid Beach: Police searching within and around the grounds of North Beach Elementary hours after a single shot was fired. A man with a gun was taken into custody. Nobody was hurt, but 41st Street at Chase Ave remains closed. @wsvn @MiamiBeachPD pic.twitter.com/1LUo8A6qXQ — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 7, 2019

No injuries were reported, police said.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, nearby North Beach Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown, which has since been lifted. Temple Beth Sholom is also located near the scene.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where police could be seen searching the area using flashlights.

7News cameras captured a bullet that had been left in the side of a building.

A law enforcement source said the shooter did not appear to be aiming at anybody, either on the synagogue’s property or the elementary school’s property, based on where the bullet ended up.

Detectives and K-9 units could be seen searching for evidence near the school.

Police closed 41st Street at Prairie and Meridian avenues while they investigated the scene. However, the roadways reopened at around 9:30 p.m.

Reed now faces multiple gun charges including discharging a firearm in public and exhibiting a firearm on school property.

