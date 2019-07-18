Police: Man arrested after hitting road ranger, crashing into water off Watson Island

WATSON ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) – Police have taken a man into custody who, police said, drove a car into the water after hitting a road ranger and then swam towards Watson Island to elude officers before being arrested.

Several police agencies responded to the scene along Interstate 395, Thursday morning.

According to Miami Beach Police, the man drove a car into Biscayne Bay to elude police after he drove through the scene of an earlier fatal crash on the MacArthur Causeway. Police said the subject hit a road ranger at the scene of that crash and refused to stop for officers.

The man then drove into the water before police arrested him.

Thankfully the road ranger nor any of our officers were injured. Thank you to @MiamiDadePD’s Underwater Recovery Team and @MiamiPD for the assistance. https://t.co/uBpntB1tNv — Ernesto Rodriguez (@ERodriguez782) July 18, 2019

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a dark-colored vehicle could be seen submerged in the water. A diver could also be seen investigating near the sunken vehicle.

Police officers could also be seen gathered at a nearby dock.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.