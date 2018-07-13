Police: Man angry about Jewish neighbors planned to burn down Miami Beach condo

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have arrested an elderly man accused of attempting to burn down a condominium.

Officers arrested 72-year-old Walter Stopler, Thursday charging him with first-degree attempted arson.

1/2 – MBPD has arrested 72yr old, Walter Stolper. Stolper is charged w/ 1st Degree Attempted Arson after dumping several gasoline filled containers down a trash chute. His motivation appears to be triggered by an upcoming eviction and anger towards Jewish neighbors. pic.twitter.com/WsvRSRzCaT — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 13, 2018

Miami Beach Police said they received a tip that a man was planing on burning down a building. Officers later identified Stopler as the suspect and arrested him in the building’s parking garage.

Investigators said Stopler had two containers of gas with him when they arrested him, and he had already dumped several other containers of gas down a trash chute in the building.

Detectives believe Stopler was motivated by an upcoming eviction and anger towards his Jewish neighbors.

