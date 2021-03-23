Police: Man accused of attacking, groping elderly woman at Miami Beach apartment complex

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released photos of a man who, they say, attacked and groped an elderly woman at her Miami Beach apartment complex.

Miami Beach Police said the subject likely followed the woman, who is in her late 70s, from the bus she was riding on into her apartment complex, where the attack happened.

“This could have been my grandmother. It could have been your grandmother,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said. “He spontaneously states he was riding the bus with her.”

According to police, the attack happened last Saturday near 38th Street and Collins Avenue.

The victim had walked a few blocks from the bus stop before she took the elevator to her floor. However, she noticed she was being followed, and police said she was attacked when she confronted the man.

“He pins her up against the wall, removes the face mask she was wearing due to COVID, begins groping her and kissing her,” Rodriguez said.

The woman then screamed and got the attention of a neighbor, who came to her aid. The victim’s scream spooked the alleged assailant, who fled the area.

“Look at these clear images of this subject,” Rodriguez said. “This dangerous and disgusting man needs to be taken off of the street.”

Police said the subject also has a tattoo on one of his hands, and the subject will face at least a battery charge when he is caught.

If you have any information on this attack, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

