Police: man accidentally shoots himself at Miami International Mall

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been taken to the hospital after he shot himself in the leg at a South Florida mall.

According to Doral Police, the man went to pull up his pants and accidentally shot himself in the leg at Miami International Mall, Friday afternoon.

BREAKING: Police say a man accidentally shot himself outside of this Rooms to Go in Doral. He was trying to pull his pants up and shot himself in the foot. Told he does have a concealed weapons permit @wsvn pic.twitter.com/idMb3viazZ — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) July 27, 2018

Officers said the man has a concealed weapons permit.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center in unknown condition.

Mall operations were not impacted by the shooting.

