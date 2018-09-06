Police make second arrest in SW Miami-Dade shooting, child abduction

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made another arrest in a Southwest Miami-Dade shooting and children abduction.

Authorities arrested 17-year-old Christopher Edwards on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and armed burglary.

Edwards and 34-year-old Candi Johnson are both behind bars, after police say they stormed a home and shot a woman last Friday.

The victim was the 77-year-old foster parent to Johnson’s two children.

Police say they opened fire and took off with the kids.

The children were safely recovered while the victim was rushed to the hospital.

