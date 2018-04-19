Police make big drug bust in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police made several arrests in a large drug bust in a South Florida community, and took 7News behind-the-scenes.

The Miami Police Department Special Investigations Section Narcotics Unit responded to the neighborhood along Northwest 66th Street and West 15th Avenue, Thursday.

Police said this area is a hot spot for drug sales.

Miami Police Maj. Fransico Fernandez, his detectives, SWAT team members and patrols all worked together in the raid.

“We observed what appeared to be a drive-thru. Basically, you drive up and order whatever you want in the middle of the street, you got served and the user went away with the narcotics,” Fernandez said.

When asked if this kind of transaction is like a fast food pick-up, Fernandez said, “Pretty much so. As a matter of fact, we have two different locations on the street. We have two houses, one on each side of the street.”

Two men could be spotted on scene handcuffed. “These subjects are at this point detained and will be arrested,” Fernandez said.

7News spoke with one of the subjects who said he was not running a drug house. “No, sir,” he said.

“Nobody was harmed, which at the end of the day, that’s what we want, that no one’s hurt,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina. “We’re able to recover narcotics, we’re able to recover firearms. This is just another step in what we want to keep doing in this area, which is to clean it up.”

Miami Police called this operation a success and said their work for the most part is finished on this street, but there is still a lot of work to do inside the two homes along the street.

Officials said people inside one of the homes were flushing drugs down the toilet when they made their way inside the premises.

“My message to those out there who are committing these type of crimes and poisoning our youth is that we’re out here, we’re not gonna go away, we are going to continue to work hard and we’re committed to making Miami the safest city,” Fernandez said. “We are committed to our citizens, we are committed to our stakeholders and we will not stop.”

Police were able to seize powder cocaine, crack cocaine, a .38-caliber pistol and a 9mm pistol so far.

