Police make arrest in relation to body found in burning car

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made another arrest in relation to a body found inside the trunk of a burning car in North Lauderdale.

Police have arrested 26-year-old Johntavis McCoe, charging him with pre-meditated murder.

Authorities first arrested and charged 18-year-old Rougeina Deriveire with first-degree murder on Nov. 18.

Police found 27-year-old Darren Butler’s body in the trunk of a car at Bicentennial Park, Nov. 15, after the car was reported to be on fire.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.