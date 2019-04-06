Police make arrest in rape of teen in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest following the rape of a 16-year-old high school student waiting for the bus in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Thirty-two-year-old Michael Canady was taken into custody and is now behind bars, Saturday.

The 32-year-old is facing a slew of charges, including kidnapping and sexual battery.

Miami-Dade Police said the teen was waiting for her school bus when Canady allegedly approached her along Southwest 142nd Avenue and 267th Street, around 7 a.m., Friday.

Officials said Canady then forced the 16-year-old to a nearby field and raped her.

Investigators said the victim was able to catch the bus, called her mother and informed her of the incident. The mother then called authorities.

