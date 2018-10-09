Police make arrest in North Miami Beach death investigation

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a woman found dead inside a North Miami Beach home.

Along with the arrest, surveillance video showing a man carrying a baby frantically knocking on doors just moments after the woman’s body was found has also been released.

“I heard a loud banging on the door. Loud, loud banging, and he was shouting my name, ‘Ena, Ena, call the police, call the police. She’s dead,'” said neighbor Ena Burgess.

Burgess said the man was in tears as he knocked on her door.

Minutes later, police arrived and began investigating.

“Officers arrived and did confirm there was an adult deceased inside the residence,” said North Miami Beach Police Capt. Juan Pinillos. “As of this time, we are treating it as a homicide.”

Detectives confirmed a woman was found dead inside the home. However, her relationship to the frantic man remains unknown.

Burgess said she has long been worried about her neighbor’s safety, even trying to offer her advice and support on Saturday.

“I had concerns all this time because I saw things,” she said.

Police have not released the name of the victim or the person arrested.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.