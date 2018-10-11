Police make arrest in Hialeah hit-and-run that killed elderly man

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of an elderly Hialeah man.

Hialeah Police officers arrested 23-year-old Maydelis Pulido, Thursday.

According to police, Pulido was driving a stolen red 2007 Toyota Corolla, south on East Fourth Avenue, approaching 17th Street, when she hit 79-year-old Orlando Quiala on Tuesday.

Investigators said Pulido fled the scene, leaving Quiala lying in the road.

Quiala was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Pulido is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and is being held on $10,000 bond.

