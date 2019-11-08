Police make arrest in fatal Coral Springs shooting

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested a man who, they said, fatally shot a man outside his Coral Springs home.

Tevaughn Campbell, 27, was taken into custody on Thursday night after he allegedly shot and killed 48-year-old Hicksbert Dwight Grant on Oct. 29.

Coral Springs Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 38th Street and Rock Island Road at around 9:15 p.m. that night to find Grant suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Campbell has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.

He is expected to stand before a judge on Friday afternoon.

