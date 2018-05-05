Police make arrest in connection to fatal Liberty City shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of two teens in Liberty City.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Yaairnes Rashad Bryant, charging him with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Bryant’s mother confirmed to 7News that her son was arrested in connection to the April 8 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Kimson Green and 18-year-old Rickey Dixon. Two other males were also shot and rushed to the hospital.

Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning near Northwest 12th Court and 66th Street, close to where the shooting took place.

However, Bryant’s mother said her son is innocent and was with his daughter at the time of the shooting.

“My son is in jail on four counts of murder and attempted murder that he didn’t do,” she said. “For him to be put away like that, for something that I know for a fact — that I would lay my life on the line — that he did not do this. He did not.”

Police again set up shop in the neighborhood where the shooting took place, Saturday. However, it is unknown if their presence is connected to the arrest or the shooting.

