Police make arrest in connection to elderly woman killed in hit-and-run

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a hit-and-run that killed an elderly woman.

Miami Police arrested 25-year-old Ricardo Alexander Gonzalez, Thursday morning. Gonzalez faces charges in connection to the death of 76-year-old Hilda Garcia.

Garcia was killed Sunday night around 10:15 p.m. after she was hit her while crossing the road near Northwest 37th Avenue and Ninth Street. Garcia was dragged between 80 and 100 feet.

Gonzalez has been charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence.

