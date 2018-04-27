Police make arrest connected to 2016 teen shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have made a break in a case in relation to a 2016 shooting in Miami.

Seventeen-year-old Donovan Patterson has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in a shooting near Northwest 17th Avenue and 31st Street.

Police said Patterson and an accomplice confronted and shot two teens walking in the area back in 2016.

One of the victims died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

