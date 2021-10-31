FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest two years after a deadly hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale.

The hit-and-run happened in October of 2019.

Jonathan Fredrick was struck while crossing Northwest Seventh Avenue and Broward Boulevard. He later died.

Fredrick was an artist who helped take care of an elderly relative.

Tarah Sol, 36, was arrested in Palm Beach County for a fraud charge.

She will be brought to the Broward County Jail to face charges for the hit-and-run.

