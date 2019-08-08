Police looking to identify man who asked Walmart clerk for ‘anything that would kill 200 people’

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) — Port St. Lucie police are looking to identify a man accused of asking a Walmart clerk about buying a weapon that can kill a large number of people.

According to police, the man entered a Walmart, Wednesday, and asked the clerk for a weapon that could kill a large amount of people.

According to WPTV, police say the man asked the clerk, “Can you sell me anything (or a gun) that would kill 200 people?”

The clerk replied, “That isn’t funny,” and the man responded, “I know,” and asked again if they could sell him anything that would kill 200 people.

Police are now looking to identify the man. The man is described as being between the ages of 50 and 60 years old, with black/gray hair and a goatee.

He stands between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a a black polo shirt, light colored shorts, and a a black watch on his left wrist.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Port St. Lucie Police at (772) 871-5172, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

