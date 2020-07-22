Police looking for woman accused of stealing patio furniture in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a patio pirate in Miramar.

Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing furniture from at least two homes in June.

The first incident happened on June 5. She lifted a metal table and its matching chair from the residence.

She was caught again on surveillance video at another home two weeks later.

That time the crook got away with a lawn chair.

If you have any information on these thefts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

