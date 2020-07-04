Police looking for suspects involved in attempted car burglaries

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for at least three suspects involved in attempted car burglaries overnight in Miami.

At around 3:30 a.m., multiple people were seen looking into vehicles in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 7th Street and attempting to break in.

When officers arrived, three of the suspects ran, while one was detained and arrested.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

