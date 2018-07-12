Police looking for purse snatcher who reportedly used stolen credit card in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are looking for a woman who reportedly stole a victim’s purse and later used her credit card.

According to police, a subject stole the purse after burglarizing the victim’s parked vehicle on July 4 outside a Family Dollar store along Northwest 17th Avenue and 33rd Street.

Surveillance video footage later showed a woman using a credit card from the victim’s stolen purse at a Target along Northeast 34th Street and North Miami Avenue.

Police are now searching for a subject described to be a black female with a medium-to-heavy build.

The woman was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and long, dark tights.

If you have any information on this subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

