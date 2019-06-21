Police looking for information to close 2 hit-and-run cases in Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - While a Miami family made a painful plea for the hit-and-run driver who killed their loved one to come forward, Miami-Dade Police hit the streets for information on a hit-and-run taxi driver.

At the Miami Police Department Friday morning, family members of 61-year-old Rose Marie Jackson said their lives have been turned upside down ever since Tuesday.

According to police, Jackson was crossing the street in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 21st Street, just after 1:30 a.m., when a dark-colored SUV crashed into her at highway speeds.

Surveillance camera footage shows the moments leading up to Jackson’s death. She could be seen crossing the street before the vehicle hits her.

Investigators said she was killed instantly.

A good Samaritan rushed to help her, but it was already too late.

Jackson’s family is asking for the person behind the wheel to step up to what they have done.

“Please, just turn yourself in. You don’t know what we go through every day since this happened. Please, please turn yourself in,” said Janie Jackson, Rose’s niece, as tears streamed down her face.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. The SUV they are searching for is believed to have minimal damage due to the high speed it was being driven at when the crash occurred.

“Chances are it could have been an accident, but we want to know that, and we’re forgiving people,” Bonita Barrett, Rose’s niece, said.

In Northeast Miami-Dade, a 48-year-old man was critically injured in a hit-and-run while crossing the street near West Dixie Highway and Northeast 144th Street.

Miami-Dade Police said a yellow taxi cab hit Jean St. Louis just before 4 a.m., Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Lee Cowart said, “The crash was horrific. It launched the victim in the air, and the driver did not stop.”

7 Skyforce hovered over the scene while police investigated the hit-and-run.

Investigators found the victim lying on the street in bad shape.

“We’re asking for the community’s assistance to try to identify the driver of that taxi cab or locate the taxi cab,” Cowart said.

Police could be seen passing out flyers to passing drivers and looking for information on the hit-and-run.

“He’s in critical condition now,” Cowart said.

Police said they have solid leads in both hit-and run cases but hope that new tips given Friday will help them solve the cases.

If you have any information on these two hit-and-runs, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

