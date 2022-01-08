FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are looking for a busy burglar.

The suspect was seen leaving a home after rummaging through it, while the victims were sleeping inside.

Police said he got into the house through a side door and stole a wallet, key fobs and the homeowner’s car.

It happened near Northeast Ninth Street and 16th Terrace, Tuesday.

If you have any information on who that guy is, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

