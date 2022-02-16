WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for the two people, who burglarized a tool rental business last Friday in West Miami.

The thieves stole more than $3,000 worth of tools before driving off in a Chevy Silverado.

Officials said the two men were in the store for a couple of hours without being noticed.

If you have any information you are urged to call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

