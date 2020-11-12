Police look to track down thief who stole tailgate from pickup truck in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a thief who stole a tailgate from a pickup truck in Southwest Miami-Dade.

In October, cameras caught a man approaching a parked black pickup truck, removing the tailgate and walking away.

Esteban Prince, the owner of the truck, is speaking out and hoping to bring the thief to justice.

“They stole the tailgate from my truck,” Prince said through a translator. “We all work very hard for our stuff, and it’s very unfair for a person to steal your property. He should pay for his crime. Watching the surveillance video hurt me. The suspect should be working instead of stealing.”

It happened at an apartment complex near Southwest 127th Avenue and 43rd Drive.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

