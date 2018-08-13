Police look to identify thieves from NW Miami-Dade flea market robbery

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured an armed robbery at a jewelry business in a Northwest Miami-Dade flea market.

Several masked men could be seen hopping over the jewelry counter at the P&S Jewelry counter before they pushed and shoved employees, smashed display cases and took the loot, Tuesday.

The subjects fled the USA Flea Market with over $700,000 worth of items.

Miami-Dade Police said the crooks took off from the scene near Northwest 79th Street and 30th Avenue in a white Ford Crown Victoria.

Officials said cameras captured the images of at least two males from the robbery.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.