MIAMI (WSVN) - A new video has been released of a dangerous night in downtown Miami, with the hopes that the public will help police identify some of the people involved.

The people captured in the video, police said, are possibly responsible for a painful attack.

At around 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 12, vehicles were doing donuts in the middle of the street and blocking traffic along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Ninth Street.

When a truck stopped and two people tried to figure out what was going on, they were attacked.

The video, released by police on Monday, shows three men pointing guns and firing shots at the truck as it tries to leave the scene.

“They just brazenly fired these firearms in the middle of the street with no regard to the society or the public’s safety so we want to ensure that we locate them before they strike again because we have no doubt that they will, in fact, do it again,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

The truck was struck with bullets and paintballs.

The woman who was driving the truck was left injured after she was hit in the eye with a paintball.

Police are looking to identify the three men seen on the surveillance video.

One man was arrested the same day of the incident, related to firing a paintball gun, but now police are focused on finding the three men who fired their weapons.

If you have any information on the identities of the men involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

