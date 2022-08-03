HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that broke out in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Several people may be hurt after shots were fired outside of an apartment complex called Perrine Rainbow located on Southwest 173rd Terrace and Homestead Avenue, Wednesday.

Police said this happened around 12:40 a.m. when they got a ShotSpotter call.

A neighbor at a nearby convenient store heard the incident unravel.

“I just heard a lot of gunshots,” said the neighbor. “I just rode through going to the store and, you know, my neighbors got shot all up. It’s tragic. The guns need to stop. Innocent people get shot.”

They found five people injured at the scene.

Those people, three women and two men, were transported to Jackson South Hospital.

Investigators flooded the area and taped off the scene where they laid out evidence markers.

The area has since been cleared once police processed the crime scene.

Police said they believe the incident was a drive-by shooting and are now looking for two possible suspects.

“Our victims are stable and South District detectives have reason to believe that this was a drive-by shooting based on the information they’ve gathered,” said a detective. “They are looking for a dark-colored sedan [and] they have reason to believe it was one driver and one shooter.”

Their injuries are unknown but officials said they are stable.

If you have any information, call the Miami-Dade Police Department or you can call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

