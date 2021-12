PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a missing woman in Pembroke Pines.

Monica Bernard, 66, was last seen leaving her Pembroke Pines home on foot, Sunday morning.

Authorities on Monday morning said she has been located safely.

