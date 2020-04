MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a woman who went missing out of Miami.

Brigette Crys, 47, was reported missing from 226 Southwest Fifth Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m., Thursday.

Detectives on Friday morning said they located Crys in good condition.

