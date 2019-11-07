Police locate woman believed abducted from SW Miami-Dade restaurant

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a woman who investigators believed was abducted from a Southwest Miami-Dade restaurant.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a woman in distress ran up to employees in a Wendy’s near Kendall Drive and Southwest 162nd Ave, at around 6:15 p.m., Wednesday.

Investigators located the woman at around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, and is said to be OK.

Police said the man seen on the surveillance video inside the restaurant was the woman’s boyfriend.

According to investigators, the woman was intoxicated and ran into the restaurant.

Police said the man — who grabbed the woman’s arm — was originally charged with battery, but the woman signed a form wishing to drop the charges.

