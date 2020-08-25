Police locate vehicle suspected in Bal Harbour hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators have recovered the vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run that killed a teenager riding a bicycle in Bal Harbour.

Police said they have located the 2018 silver Kia Optima behind the deadly incident on Tuesday.

Ethan Gordon, 14, was killed after he was struck by the sedan. The bicycle he was riding was broken in two from the force of the impact.

The deadly incident happened Saturday near Collins Avenue and Harbour Way.

Officials are still searching for the driver who was behind the wheel of the Kia.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.