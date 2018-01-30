Police: Man in custody after stolen car linked to fatal South Beach shooting found in Miami

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police say a male subject is in custody in connection to the recovery of a stolen car at the center of one man’s murder on South Beach and another man’s disappearance.

Police found the white Honda Accord Tuesday afternoon in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 35th Street. The car belongs to 54-year-old Orestes Marrero, who has been missing since Friday.

At the scene, the car’s temporary tag matches the tag of the vehicle police had been looking for.

In a tweet, Miami Beach Police confirmed that this car indeed belongs to Marrero. They said they dispatched detectives to the scene and took a subject into custody for questioning.

Update: One male subject in police custody regarding the stolen white Honda Accord. https://t.co/gltqQW08iK — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 30, 2018

Police have been searching for Marrero’s vehicle after his family reported him missing last Friday. His vehicle, which police said had been stolen, was spotted leaving the scene of the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Kamil Patel in Miami Beach, last Thursday.

Patel was walking with his girlfriend in the alley from 14th Street to Española Way.

Patel was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His girlfriend was not injured.

Police said they do not know what involvement, if any, Marrero has in the case or if he is a suspect or victim.

There is a combined reward of $13,000 for information leading to the arrest of Patel’s killer.

A vigil will be held for Patel Tuesday night.

If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the $13,000 reward.

