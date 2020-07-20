Police locate Mustang connected to Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located the vehicle connected to a hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale that left a woman hospitalized with severe injuries.

Fort Lauderdale Police sent out a photo of the newer-model white Ford Mustang allegedly involved in the incident, Monday.

The photo shows the Mustang with heavy damage to its right-front fender, and the vehicle also appears to be missing its passenger-side mirror.

According to police, the vehicle allegedly struck Lynn Hessley as she was crossing A1A near Fort Lauderdale Beach just before 11 p.m. on July 3. She has since undergone surgery at Broward Health Medical Center.

Although officers have located the vehicle, they said they do not have any information on the driver.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.