Police locate missing woman out of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a woman who went missing in Miami.

Rosa Granados Pagoada was last seen Tuesday along the 600 block of Northeast 61st Street.

We have located Mrs. Rosa Granados Pagoada in good health and she is being reunited with her family. Thank you all. https://t.co/iiRpZ3M5Vd — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 4, 2020

She was located at around 9:15 p.m., and she is being reunited with her family.

—

