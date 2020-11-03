Police locate missing woman out of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a woman who went missing in Miami.

Rosa Granados Pagoada was last seen Tuesday along the 600 block of Northeast 61st Street.

She was located at around 9:15 p.m., and she is being reunited with her family.

