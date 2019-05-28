Police locate missing South Florida woman, 2 kids

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Police have located a missing and endangered Boynton Beach woman and her two children.

Boynton Beach police found 37-year-old Bethany Keen and her two children, 9-year-old Adanoi Zajac and 6-year-old Ostara Zajac, according to an announcement on Twitter.

Bethany and her children have been located and are safe. Thank you to everyone who has helped us spread the word to locate them. https://t.co/HHPYCrvcoh — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) May 28, 2019

The family was reported missing early Tuesday morning.

However, just before 11:15 a.m., police announced that the family had been found and was safe.

