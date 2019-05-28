Police locate missing South Florida woman, 2 kids

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Police have located a missing and endangered Boynton Beach woman and her two children.
Boynton Beach police found 37-year-old Bethany Keen and her two children, 9-year-old Adanoi Zajac and 6-year-old Ostara Zajac, according to an announcement on Twitter.
The family was reported missing early Tuesday morning.
However, just before 11:15 a.m., police announced that the family had been found and was safe.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.