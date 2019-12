PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a man who went missing out of Pembroke Pines.

Thirty-nine-year-old Collie Walker was reported missing after disappearing in the area of Southwest 118th Avenue and 16th Street at approximately 8 a.m., Tuesday.

Just after 10:30 a.m., police said Walker had been located.

UPDATE: Collie Walker has been located and is in good health. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/p6saq30mQI — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 10, 2019

