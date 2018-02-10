PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have located a previously missing man with Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen in Pembroke Pines.

According to police, 82-year-old Roberto Angel Perez was immediately transported to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police said Perez was found in an isolated area of landscape and brush. No foul play suspected.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.