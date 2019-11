MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a woman who went missing out of Miami-Dade County.

The search was on for 29-year-old Jessica Marthe Ramaeu after she was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Update: Jessica Marthe Ramaeu has been located. https://t.co/EZwapvV0cV — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 28, 2019

Authorities announced Ramaeu was found early Thursday morning.

