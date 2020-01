HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a man who went missing out of Hollywood.

Oscar Correale, 75, was last seen at 4802 Washington St. at approximately 4 p.m., Sunday.

MISSING ADULT :

Oscar Correale 75 years old

. Last seen at 4802 Washington St. at 4pm. If you have seen Oscar please call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636 pic.twitter.com/MRmXMRiYeZ — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) January 20, 2020

Authorities later said he was found safe and thanked the community for their help.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.