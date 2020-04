MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly woman who went missing out of Miami.

Maria Cristina Lopez, 88, was last seen near a 7-Eleven, located at 133 Northeast Third Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

Detectives said Lopez is dealing with the early stages of dementia.

On Friday afternoon, police said Lopez was recovered in good condition.

