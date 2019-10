PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly man who was reported missing out of Plantation.

Plantation Police said 85-year-old Charles “Pete” Benton has been found in good health and has been reunited with his family.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate please call 911 or contact the Plantation Police Department at (954) 797-2100. pic.twitter.com/nBSDZnhlQJ — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) October 31, 2019

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.