FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a missing elderly man out of Fort Lauderdale.

Vernel Joseph, 80, was last seen in the area of 1600 S. Andrews Ave., Tuesday night, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

#FLPD #UPDATE Mr. Joseph has been located in good condition. Thank you for sharing. https://t.co/3MQ6lIykrf — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) May 8, 2020

Authorities on Thursday night said Joseph was located in good condition.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.